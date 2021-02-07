NAFED’s managing director ensured stopping of Iranian apple import, Kashmiris say thanks

Shopian: After the intervention of the managing director of National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED), the illegal import of Iranian apple to Indian markets, particularly in Delhi, has been stopped by the authorities.

The illegal import and its repercussions on Kashmiri and Himachal apple was brought to the notice of the managing director, Sanjeev Kumar Chadha, after Kashmiri delegations met different office-bearers in charge of import and sale of foreign goods. Sources told Kashmir Reader that Chadha took strong note of the problems faced by Kashmiri apple growers and traders and helped in stopping the illegal import.

A member of one of the delegations told Kashmir Reader that the NAFED managing director also wrote to the Food Secretary and director of general foreign trade to put a stop on the illegal import and sale of Iranian apple.

It’s pertinent to mention that for more than two months now, Iranian apples were being brought to India via the Wagah border in the name of free trade with Afghanistan, as there is no such trade agreement between India and Iran. In the name of Afghanistan, the people who were brining the Iranian apple were skipping all customs taxes and duties due on the goods.

Kashmir apple growers and traders had earlier publicly said that the sale of the Iranian apple had brought down rates of Indian apples, particularly the Kashmiri apple, by Rs 300-500 per box.

Fruit growers and traders who spoke to Kashmir Reader said that they were thankful to the authorities who fulfilled their genuine demands and stopped the illegal trade of Iranian apple in Indian markets.

