Militants attack CRPF’s road opening party in Chanapora

Militants attacked a team of security forces in Chanapora area of Srinagar on Saturday, injuring a CRPF personnel, an official of the paramilitary force said.
Militants opened fire at the road opening party (ROP) of the CRPF’s 29th battalion at Chanapora locality here, CRPF PRO OP Tiwari said.
He said Constable Manoj Kumar Yadav received injury in his foot during the attack.
The injured constable has been taken to a hospital. The area has been cordoned off and a search has been launched to nab the attackers, he said. Further details are being ascertained, Tiwari said.
PTI
