Woman BDC chairperson’s house attacked ‘for third time’’ in Pattan

Baramulla: The house of a woman block development council (BDC) chairperson in Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district was attacked by a group of people who smashed the window panes and other property on Thursday evening.
Mohammad Hussain, son of BDC chairman Hajira Begam, said that a group of people attacked their house Thursday evening and smashed the window panes and other property by hurling stones and rocks besides using sticks. He said some of the neighbours saved their lives and the attackers ran from the area. Hussain said that this was the third attack on their house by a group of people and they had already filed two complains with police, but no action has been taken as yet.
Local sources said that a group of people associated with a strong party are not willing to accept Hajira Begum being elected as block development chairperson of the area.
Reports said that the local police have launched a search to arrest the attackers.