PM hails country’s judiciary for safeguarding people’s rights

Ahmedabad,
:Prime Minister Narendra Modi on
Saturday hailed the country’s judiciary, saying that it has
performed its duty well in safeguarding people’s rights,
upholding personal liberty, and also in the situations when
national interests need to be prioritised.
He also said that the Supreme Court has conducted the
highest number of hearings via video-conferencing in the world
during the coronavirus pandemic.
Modi was speaking after virtually releasing a
commemorative postage stamp on the completion of 60 years of
the Gujarat High Court.
“Every countryman can say that our judiciary has
worked with firmness to uphold our Constitution. Our judiciary
has strengthened the Constitution by its positive
interpretation,” Modi said.
