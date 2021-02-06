Patient from Ganderbal dies, 51 new cases in Kashmir

Srinagar: One Covid related death and 66 fresh positive cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the 24 hours up to Friday evening.

The deceased was a resident of Ganderbal district, the government’s daily Covid bulletin said.

It said that of the 66 new positive cases reported, 15 were from Jammu division and 51 from Kashmir division.

It said that 63 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 17 from Jammu Division and 46 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 654 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 25 new cases and currently has 212 active cases, with 17 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 1 new case and currently has 37 active cases, with 7 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 8 new cases and currently has 36 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 5 new cases and currently has 43 active cases, with 7 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 1 new case and currently has 20 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 6 new cases, has 51 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 1 newcases and has 19 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 3 new cases and has 64 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 1 new case and has 22 active cases with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported zero new cases and currently has 23 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 9 new cases, Udhampur 2, Rajouri 1, Doda 0, Kathua 2, Kishtwar 0, Samba 0, Poonch 1, Ramban 0 and Reasi 0.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print