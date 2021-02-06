Nine rounds of military talks held with Chinese, will continue says Jaishankar

Amaravati: External Affairs Minister S
Jaishankar on Saturday said senior military commanders of
India and China have held nine rounds of talks on the process
of disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh and the parleys
will continue in future also.
Addressing reporters in Vijayawada, he said so far there
was no “visible expression” of the talks on ground.
“The disengagement talks, because it is a very
complicated issue, because it depends on troops, you have to
know the geography (like) which position and what is
happening, this is being done by the military commanders,” he
said.
He was replying to a query on whether there would be any
ministerial level talks between both the countries on
skirmishes between troops of the Asian giants.
China and India are locked in a military standoff in
eastern Ladakh since May 5 last.
The two countries have held several rounds of military
and diplomatic talks to resolve the face-off, but no
significant headway has been made so far.
“So, military commanders have held nine rounds of
meetings so far.
We believe some progress has been made, but it is not, in
a kind of situation where there is a visible expression of
that on the ground,” he said.
Jaishankar said he and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
held parleys with their counterparts of China last year and
agreed that they should disengage in some parts. PTI
