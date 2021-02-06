Nine rounds of military talks held with Chinese, will continue says Jaishankar

Amaravati: External Affairs Minister S

Jaishankar on Saturday said senior military commanders of

India and China have held nine rounds of talks on the process

of disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh and the parleys

will continue in future also.

Addressing reporters in Vijayawada, he said so far there

was no “visible expression” of the talks on ground.

“The disengagement talks, because it is a very

complicated issue, because it depends on troops, you have to

know the geography (like) which position and what is

happening, this is being done by the military commanders,” he

said.

He was replying to a query on whether there would be any

ministerial level talks between both the countries on

skirmishes between troops of the Asian giants.

China and India are locked in a military standoff in

eastern Ladakh since May 5 last.

The two countries have held several rounds of military

and diplomatic talks to resolve the face-off, but no

significant headway has been made so far.

“So, military commanders have held nine rounds of

meetings so far.

We believe some progress has been made, but it is not, in

a kind of situation where there is a visible expression of

that on the ground,” he said.

Jaishankar said he and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

held parleys with their counterparts of China last year and

agreed that they should disengage in some parts. PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print