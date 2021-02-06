Nation-wide ‘chakka jam’ today for 3 hrs, except in Delhi, UP, Uttarakhand

New Delhi: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella body of the 40 farmer unions protesting against the three farm laws, on Friday said there would be no ‘chakka jam’ in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on February 6, while asserting that farmers in the rest of the country will block national and state highways for three hours but in a peaceful way.

In a statement, the SKM also said emergency and essential services such as ambulance and school bus will not be stopped during the ‘chakka jam’ that is they have scheduled to hold between 12 pm and 3 pm on Saturday.

“There will be no road blockade in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand tomorrow; roads will be blocked in rest of the country excluding Delhi. The reason is that they can be called to Delhi any time, so they are kept on standby,” Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said.

“We have evidence that a few people would attempt to spread violence at these places. So we have decided to not block roads in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand,” Tikait said.

“There will be no chakka jam programme inside Delhi since all the protest sites are already in a chakka jam mode. All roads for entering into Delhi will remain open except where farmers’ protest sites are already located,” the SKM statement said.

A countrywide road blockade or ‘chakka jam’ has been called by the protesting farmers on Saturday, February 6, in support of their demand to repeal three new farm laws that they describe as being “anti-farmer”. Scores of people on tractor-trailers have continued to pour into Ghazipur from the Uttar Pradesh side of the highway and many left for their native places with a resolve to make the mega rally a success in their regions.

This is the first big event being organised by the agitating farmers after the Republic Day tractor rally, which saw chaotic scenes as groups of protesting farmers broke off the planned parade route, entered the centre of the national capital, clashed with the police as well as hoisted a farm union flag and a Sikh religious flag on the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

The bandh is a response to the Union Budget 2021 that is said to have “ignored” the demands of farmers and the internet ban imposed by the central government at various protest sites bordering the national capital.

Darshan Pal, a senior member of Samyukt Kisan Morcha, said the ‘chakka jam’ will be completely peaceful and non-violent, adding that the protesters have been asked not to indulge in any conflict with government officials or any citizen.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders by deploying extra forces and putting up multi-layered barricades, barbed wires and nails studded on the roads. Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava also held a meeting with the senior officers of the force and reviewed the security arrangements. The police will also be monitoring content on the social media to keep a watch on those spreading rumours against the force, officials said.

Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said after the violence that took place on January 26, adequate security arrangements have been put in place by the Delhi Police at the borders so that miscreants are not able enter the national capital. “We are monitoring content on social media to make sure rumours are not spread against the police. The protestors are camping at the borders of Delhi. We are in touch with the police force of other states also,” he said.

Agencies

