Minimum temperatures rise slightly, but may go down again

Traffic from Srinagar towards Jammu today

Srinagar: Overnight cloud cover led to further increase in night temperatures across Kashmir valley, with the mercury settling above the normal except in Gulmarg, on Friday. The minimum temperature in Srinagar remained above the freezing point for the second straight day.

According to weather officials, Srinagar recorded a low of 1.0 degree Celsius, up from 0.4 degree Celsius on the previous night. In other parts of the valley, the temperatures remained above normal but lower than the freezing point. Qazigund recorded minus 0.8 degree Celsius which was the same as on the previous night, while its neighbouring Kokernag recorded minus 1.3 degree Celsius, against minus 5.1 degree Celsius a night before.

Pahalgam recorded minus 3.6 degree Celsius against minus 3.3 degree Celsius on the previous night. Kupwara recorded above freezing point temperatures at a low of 0.8 degree Celsius, up from minus 0.6 degree Celsius a night before.

The mercury in ski resort Gulmarg settled nearly three notches below normal at minus 9.4 degree Celsius, down from minus 6.4 degree Celsius on the earlier night.

The weather office has predicted the weather to remain mainly dry across Kashmir valley till next week, up to 8th February, while adding that the minimum temperatures will fall two to three notches below normal due to the dry weather.

Traffic on Srinagar-Jammu National highway will ply from Srinagar towards Jammu on Saturday. The traffic department said that subject to fair weather and road conditions, only one-way traffic shall be allowed from Srinagar towards Jammu including the local traffic plying in Ramban and Banihal.

It underlined that the weight-bearing capacity of the installed Bailey bridge is less than 40 metric tonnes, so vehicles shall adhere to the weight limit.

Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) shall be allowed from 8 AM in the morning till 12 PM in the afternoon from Qazigund towards Jammu. Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) shall be allowed from Qazigund towards Jammu after the clearance of LMVs.

