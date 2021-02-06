DDC Chairperson election: JKAP wins chairperson, vice-chairperson posts in Shopian

Shopian: The Jammu and Kashmir Apni party on Saturday won the chairman and vice-chairman posts in the DDC chairperson elections in Shopian district.

Official sources told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that JKAP candidate Bilqees Akhtar polled 8 votes while her rival candidate from PAGD secured 6 votes.

They said that the vice-chairman post was decided through a draw of lots as there was a tie. “The vice-chairman post was also won by JKAP.”

They said that Bilqees Akhter of Watchi who had won DDC elections from Zainapora-1 block and will be the forst chairperson of Shopian while Irfan Manhas will be vice-chairperson.

It is pertinent to mention here that both PAGD and AP had support of seven DDC members each, however, one among PAGD members voted in favour of AP.

