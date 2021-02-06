After brief respite, mercury dips again in Kashmir



Srinagar: Minimum temperatures across Kashmir dipped again on Saturday after a few days of respite from the intense cold wave conditions even as the mercury settled above freezing point in Srinagar, the Met office said.

According to meteorological department’s forecast, mainly dry weather would prevail in the valley over the next week.

Night temperatures fell at all weather stations in the valley on Friday, officials said.

However, the minimum temperature stayed above freezing point in Srinagar the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir which recorded a low of 0.6 degrees Celsius last night slightly down from the previous night’s 1.0 degrees Celsius, they said.

The minimum was still one degree above normal for this time of the season, the officials said.

Qazigund the gateway town to the valley recorded a minimum of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius down from the previous night’s low of minus 0.8 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

Pahalgam tourist resort, which also serves as a base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 6.3 degrees Celsius down from minus 3.6 degrees Celsius the previous night.

The minimum temperature at the Gulmarg skiing resort, in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, settled at minus 10.4 degrees Celsius last night a degree down from the previous night.

Kupwara town, in north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 1.8 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature in Kokernag, in the south, settled at minus 2.5 degrees Celsius.

The Met office said that the weather is expected to stay mainly dry for the next one week, but the minimum temperature is likely to fall by two to three degrees.