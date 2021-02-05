Two Covid deaths, 60 new cases

Srinagar: Two Covid deaths were reported in Jammu and Kashmir while 60 fresh positive cases were recorded on Thursday.

The deceased were residents of Kupwara and Shopian, officials said.

They said that 60 new positive cases were reported in J&K, 18 from Jammu division and 42 from Kashmir division.

They said that 75 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 13 from Jammu Division and 62 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 652 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, daily Covid bulletin said that Srinagar reported 22 new cases and currently has 204 active cases, with 33 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 3 new cases and currently has 43 active cases, with 1 patient recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 3 new cases and currently has 31 active cases, with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 4 new cases and currently has 45 active cases, with 8 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 0 new cases and currently has 23 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 5 new cases, has 50 active cases, with 7 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported zero new cases and has 18 active cases, with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 4 new cases and has 62 active cases with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 1 new case and has 24 active cases with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported zero new cases and currently has 23 active cases with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 8 new cases, Udhampur 0, Rajouri 0, Doda 0, Kathua 0, Kishtwar 0, Samba 0, Poonch 1, Ramban 2 and Reasi 7.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print