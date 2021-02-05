LPG cylinder prices changed, refill to cost Rs 835

SRINAGAR: The Legal Metrology Department (LMD) on Thursday issued fresh rates for refill LPG cylinders (Domestic type 14.2Kg) with effect from February 4 for all the districts of Kashmir.
As per the official handout, the rate of refill LPG cylinders (Domestic type 14.2Kg) at district Srinagar, Budgam, Pulwama, Anantnag, Kulgam, Bandipora, Ganderbal has been fixed at Rs 835/- by Oil Marketing Companies (OMC). For places Baramulla, Pahalgam, Dooru the refill rate of cooking gas is Rs 843.50 and for district Kupwara, it is Rs 852.
The consumers have been advised to ask the delivery boy of cooking gas to conduct weight-check and leak-check before delivering the refill cylinder. Moreover, consumers should ask for the cash-memo carrying price of the refill gas. In case of any complaint, the department may be reached on toll-free number 1800-180-7114 during office hours.
Meanwhile, the LMD has booked 33 LPG distributors during the month of January for overcharging on refill cylinders. Besides it has also conducted 1312 market inspections in which 161 erring traders were booked for which a penal sum of Rs six lakhs was collected.