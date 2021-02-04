Kulgam girl gets Kalaam Golden Award for poems on the Periodic Table

16-yr-old last her father to cancer in 2019

Anantnag: A 16-year-old author from Kulgam district of south Kashmir has received the Kalaam Golden Award (KGA) in writing category for her book on the Periodic Table.

Bushra Nida, a resident of Kanipora village in Kulgam district, is a Class 12 student of the science stream and has also been writing for a while now.

She started with a self-published poetry book, “Tulips of Feeling”, and has now come up with another book called “The Davy”. The Davy is a book of poetry on the elements of the Periodic Table.

“The 80-page book is an attempt to make the Periodic Table fun for kids, so that they can remember the properties of the elements easily,” Nida told Kashmir Reader.

This book was also included in the list by the Asia Book of Records as a “Unique Poetry Book” last year. Following this, a Chennai-based organisation, KGA, which awards young achievers from all walks, also recognised Nida’s book and decided to award her this year in the writing category.

Aigiri Lokesh, CEO of the KGA, talked to Kashmir Reader from Chennai and confirmed that Nida has been awarded. “Because she cannot travel to Chennai we have dispatched her package of certificates to her home address. The actual function is scheduled to be held on February 20,” Lokesh told Kashmir Reader.

Meanwhile, Nida says that she is pleased with being awarded.

“This will inspire me to concentrate on the next book I am writing,” Nida said.

The girl has managed to continue writing despite the personal tragedy of losing her father in 2019. “We lost him to cancer,” Nida told Kashmir Reader.

She however is determined to keep writing in the future and bring laurels to Kashmir.

