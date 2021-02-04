Islam does not support terrorism, it condemns it

Some people who say they are working for religion may misunderstand or misrepresent their religion. Therefore, it is wrong to form an opinion about a religion from the activities of such people. The best way to understand a religion is through its sacred source.

The sacred source of Islam is the Qur’an. The Qur’an is based on ethics, love, compassion, mercy, dignity, sacrifice, tolerance and peace. A Muslim who lives according to these principles is a good Muslim. He gives love, respect, peace of mind and happiness to the people around him.

Islam is a religion that has come to offer humanity a life of peace and prosperity. God has invited all people to accept the moral teachings of the Qur’an. This command is given in Surat al-Baqarah verse 208: ‘O you who believe! Enter into peace (Islam) and do not follow in the footsteps of Satan. He is your enemy.’ As we see in this verse, people will experience peace by living according to the teachings of the Qur’an.

God has commanded humanity to avoid evil. Islam forbids immorality, rebellion, oppression, aggression, murder and bloodshed. Those who do not obey this command of God are following in the footsteps of Satan. Of the many verses on this subject, here are just two:

‘But those who have broken God’s covenant and agreed to it, and have broken God’s covenant, and spread corruption in the land, will be cursed. They will have a house of evil.’ (Surat al-Ra: 25)

‘Without forgetting your part of the world, seek the abode of the Hereafter with what God has given you. And do good, as God has done good to you. And do not try to spread mischief on earth. God does not like miscreants.’ (Surat al-Qasas: 77)

As we can see, God forbids all forms of evil in Islam, including terrorism and violence, and condemns those who commit such acts. A Muslim lends beauty to the world and makes it better.

Islam defends tolerance and freedom of speech. It forbids people from having conflicts and even negative thoughts about another person. Islam prohibits not only terrorism and violence but also the imposition of any idea on another human being.

‘There is no compulsion in religion. The correct guidance is clear from the error. God is All-Hearing, All-Knowing.’ (Surat al-Baqara: 256)

‘So remind, you need only to remind: You cannot compel them to believe.’ (Surat al-Ghashiyah: 22)

Forcing someone to believe or practice a religion is against the spirit and essence of Islam. It is important to accept faith with free will and conscience. Of course, Muslims can urge each other to adhere to the moral principles taught in the Qur’an, but they must never use coercion. In any case, an individual cannot be persuaded to follow a religion either by threatening him or by offering him worldly privileges.

Let’s imagine a completely opposite model of society. For example, a world where people are forced by law to practice religion. Such a pattern of society is completely anti-Islamic because faith and worship are valued only when people turn to God themselves. If there was a system that forced people to believe and worship, people would be religious out of fear of that system. What is acceptable from the point of view of religion is that religion should be practiced in an environment where freedom of conscience is allowed, and it should be practiced only for the sake of God.

All this shows that the moral education offered to humanity by Islam is what will bring peace, happiness and justice in the world. The barbarism that is taking place in the world today in the name of “Islamic terrorism” is completely absent from the teachings of the Qur’an. This is the work of ignorant, bigoted people, criminals who have nothing to do with religion.

The religion of Islam and the teachings of the Qur’an do not support terrorism and terrorists; in fact, they can save the world from the scourge of terrorism.

[email protected]

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print