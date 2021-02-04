If the poor starve for food, the rich will starve for peace

What circumstances force a person to beg? What circumstances drag him to a situation where he knows he won’t be respected? I don’t know why a person discards self esteem, their ego, just to beg. We think it’s because they are too lazy or don’t have any self-respect, or maybe they think it is the easiest way to get money. But just for a second have we ever tried to give it a thought if is it really easy to beg? Is it easy to shed all shame and wander here and there without being sure if anything will be received anywhere?

Even when beggars fail to get anything, they still hope the other day will be fine. Although they are poor, their faith is far stronger than everyone else’s. They have no fear of what people will think of them because the fear of hunger is way too stronger than fear of humiliation.

We can’t consider a country as developed if its people are still struggling for a single meal, yet we have accepted to ignore this poverty all around us. Even in developed countries, the rich are getting richer day by day and the poor only more miserable. Is it not a shame for poor people that they have to beg but indeed it is a great shame for the rich that they won’t give even a little of what they have to the poor, even after knowing that a little help from their side could mean a world to someone. An old blanket or a torn sweater can save someone from death. Every year hundreds of people die on streets due to cold because they are homeless, and the few brave ones who fight the chilling cold have to sleep on footpaths.

People consider themselves advanced these days. Technology has overtaken everything, even the emotions of people. We are connected to the whole world through mobile phones and other devices but we have forgotten to see those who are nearer to us, who want us but for whom we are not there.

God has advised us to help the poor, that’s why he made zaqat one of the pillars of Islam. With the literal meaning of the word being “to cleanse”, Muslims believe that paying zakat purifies, increases and blesses their wealth. “Whoever pays the zakat will have his evils removed from him” [Ibn Khuzaimah and al Tabarani]. Zakat is 2.5% of wealth that is in one’s possession for a lunar year. If wealth amounts to less than a threshold figure, termed the nisab, then no zakat is payable. If wealth amounts to more than nisab, zakat becomes obligatory.

There are many benefits of helping the poor. Some people do it because they want to spread smiles. Some do it because they are really worried about helpless people, and some do it to ensure everyone has what he needs. There are several ways to help the poor, starting from empathy. Raise awareness of their problems both within yourself and around yourself. Spread the message on social media, get political, be a person with a cause. There is no single solution to this problem, nor can it be solved in one day, but let’s just keep striving to achieve something good. If we are able to save just a single life or make it less miserable, our life is successful.

Being poor isn’t anyone’s fault, but to let them stay that way is definitely someone’s. A little money that we usually spend on buying chocolates can help a poor family eat a simple dinner. Poverty is not something to laugh at; it is something to be acted on. Whenever we get the chance, we should help poor people not just financially but emotionally as well. If we want a peaceful and happy life, we should make sure that everyone around us is living a happy and peaceful life. We should make sure our neighbours are happy, our classmates are happy, our friends are happy. A little give and take can open the doors of paradise for us and doors of happiness for others.

