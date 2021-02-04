Aijaz assumes charges as DC Baramulla

Issues notification for electing DDC chairperson, vice chairperson

Baramulla: Mohammad Aijaz (IAS) on Wednesday assumed the office as the deputy commissioner Baramulla, day after the issuance of order by the General Administration Department in this regard.

Mohammad Aijaz has been ordered to hold the charge of DC Baramulla till Bhupinder Kumar joins the office, in addition to his own duties as managing director of power distribution corporation Kashmir reads government order number 98-JK(GAD) of 2021 dated 02-02-2021.

The newly posted DC interacted with officers and officials of the district administration who welcomed him and assured their full cooperation for the holistic development of the district. They also presented a brief profile of the district during which he impressed upon them to adopt a coordinated approach to achieve the goals set for development of the district, besides mitigating public issues on priority.

Earlier, a few days ago the deputy commissioner Baramulla Dr Gulam Nabi Itoo was transferred and posted as director tourism while Bhupinder Kumar was posted as DC Baramulla, however due to some reasons he could not join the office and the post was vacant for over a week.

Soon after assuming the charge as DC Baramulla, Mohammad Aijaz issued a meeting notice for the election of Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson for District Development Council (DDC) Constituency, Baramulla that will be held on 8 February, 2021.

The order to elect the Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson has been issued by the Deputy Commissioner in pursuance of sub-rule (4) of rule 108-zn of the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Rules, 1996 and under section 45-B of the Act. A meeting of the DDC members will be convened at Dak-Bungalow, Baramulla on February 08 at 11:00 am for the same, the order reads.

