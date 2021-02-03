Light rain, snow forecast in Kashmir

Traffic from Srinagar towards Jammu today, highway closed on Thursday

Srinagar: Except in Srinagar and Pahalgam, minimum temperatures in Kashmir improved on Tuesday, even as the MeT office forecast light to moderate rain and snow in some areas over the next three days.

Srinagar and Pahalgam were the only places in the valley where the mercury went down on Monday night, officials said. Srinagar recorded a low of minus 4.6 degrees Celsius, 1.5 degrees down from the previous night’s minus 3.1 degrees Celsius.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 9.3 degrees Celsius, more than three degrees down from the previous night’s minus 6.1 degrees Celsius.

Pahalgam was the coldest recorded place in Jammu and Kashmir.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 4.5 degrees Celsius, three degrees up from minus 7.6 degrees Celsius the previous night.

The minimum temperature at Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district settled at minus 7 degrees Celsius, up from minus 8.2 degrees Celsius the previous night.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag, in the south, recorded minus 8.4 degrees Celsius.

The MeT office has forecast the possibility of light to moderate snow/rain at scattered to fairly-widespread places of J-K over three days from Tuesday.

On Wednesday, traffic shall be allowed from Srinagar towards Jammu including Banihal-Ramban (local traffic) on Jammu-Srinagar highway, the traffic department said. No vehicle including live stock/fresh perishable shall be allowed in the opposite direction. TCU Srinagar shall liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the traffic, it said.

LMVs will be allowed from Zig (Qazigund) from 0800 hrs to 1200 hrs, and no vehicle shall be allowed before and after cut-off timing.

HMVs/Load Carriers shall be allowed from Zig (Qazigund) towards Jammu after clearance of LMVs.

“Security Forces are advised/ requested not to ply against advisory/ traffic plan in view of traffic congestion on Jammu-Srinagar NHW and narrowness of Bailey bridge. They may ply from Srinagar towards Jammu after confirming the status of NHW,” the traffic department said.

On Thursday, there shall be no traffic movement on Jammu-Srinagar NHW from either side in view of maintenance/repairing of the NHW, it said.

It said that people are advised to undertake journey on NHW-44 only after confirming status of the road from Traffic control units as under:

Jammu (0191-2459048, 9419147732)

Srinagar (0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091)

Ramban (9419993745)

Udhampur (8491928625)

