KU postpones MBBS exam scheduled today
Srinagar: The MBBS 1st year examination scheduled to be held today (3 February 2021) is postponed.
New date for the deferred examination will be notified later on, Controller of Examination Prof Irshad A Nawchoo said  in a statement.

