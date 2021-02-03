Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post Srinagar: The MBBS 1st year examination scheduled to be held today (3 February 2021) is postponed. New date for the deferred examination will be notified later on, Controller of Examination Prof Irshad A Nawchoo said in a statement. KU postpones MBBS exam scheduled today added by Reader correspondent on 8:53 am February 3, 2021View all posts by Reader correspondent → Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Related