Journalist Mandeep Punia granted bail

New Delhi: Freelance journalist Mandeep Punia, who was arrested by Delhi Police on Saturday for allegedly obstructing police from doing their duty and causing hurt to police personnel at Singhu border, was granted bail by a Delhi court on Tuesday.

In the order, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (Rohini court) Satvir Singh Lamba said, “It is alleged that the accused had pushed Ct. (constable) Rajkumar towards the protesting place, therefore, the police called the minimal force to control the situation. Thereafter, the protesters went away… and the accused/applicant fell in the drain, upon which he was overpowered and arrested.”

Granting bail to Punia on a bond of Rs 25,000, the order stated: “It is pertinent to mention here that the alleged scuffle incident of present case is of around 6.30 pm. However, the present FIR was registered at around 1.21 am on the next day. Moreover, the complainant, victims and witnesses are police personnel only. Hence, there is no possibility that accused/applicant can…influence any of the police officials.”

The court also said that no recovery is to be effected from the accused person and keeping the accused further in Judicial Custody would not serve any “cogent purpose”.

“It is well settled legal principle of law that ‘bail is a rule and jail is an exception’,” the order granting him bail said.

Opposing the bail application, the public prosecutor had said that Punia “may again indulge in instigating the protestors and may create nuisance at the protest site with the group of different people and may hamper the investigation”.

Agencies

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print