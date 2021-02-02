Bird flu reported among dead crows in Srinagar

Alert in 10-km radius area around Athwajan, Peer Bagh
Srinagar: Srinagar district on Monday reported the first cases of avian influenza in dead crows, which were spotted in two places, authorities said.
The district administration tweeted this afternoon that dead crows lifted from the area near Delhi Public School at Athwajan and the Flood Spill Channel at Peer Bagh have tested positive for avian influenza – H5N8 strain – as per a report received from the ICAR-NISHAD Bhopal.
“Now, in accordance with the stipulated guidelines, a 10-kilometer radius area around each of the said locations has been declared as an alert zone — where among other measures surveillance and sampling will be conducted to ascertain and prevent the spread,” the administration said.