02 JeM militant associates arrested in Bandipora

Bandipora : Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two militant associates of Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

In a statement, police said that Bandipora police had received reliable information that there were certain anti national elements who were indoctrinating youths and influencing them with false narratives and motivating/enticing them to take violent path besides providing them arms, ammunition and other resources for this purpose.

Acting on specific human and technical inputs Bandipora police along with 13 RR apprehended one suspected person Abdul Majeed Khan resident of Kralpora Bandipora,in a joint operation at Wular Vantage Park Aragam Bpr and recovered arms, ammunition from his possession which includes 01 Pistol, 03 live Hand Grenades and 10 live rounds.

On his preliminary enquiry, the accused revealed that he is associated with Jaish E Mohammad militant outfit and he is in contact with handlers across the border from were he received instructions to identify innocent youth for joining militancy and pass on arms and ammunitions to them.

According to the statement, on his further disclosure, he named Showkat Ahmad Malik resident of Sangrama Sopore as his accomplice in carrying out his nefarious designs and accordingly a search Operation was launched in Sangrama Sopore with Sopore Police and 52RR leading to the recovery of 01 Pistol, 05 live Hand grenades and 20 live rounds from the accused person.

In this regard Case FIR No. 04/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police station Aragam and further investigation has been taken up, adds the statement.(GNS)

