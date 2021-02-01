Teenage girl killed, 4 of a family injured in Kupwara road accident

Kupwara: In a tragic incident, a family on way towards Srinagar to visit an ailing young relative met with an accident near Kralpora in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, resulting in death to a teenage girl and injuries to four others.

Officials told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), that a vehicle bearing registration number HR51-7420 skidded off the road due to slippery condition at Kralpora bridge and fell into a Nallah, resulting in death to 19-year-old girl and injuries to four other family members.

He said that the injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital while the girl succumbed to her injuries on way to the health care facility.

The deceased was identified as Usma Iqbal (19) daughter of Mohammad Iqbal Bhat, a resident of Rashanpora.

The injured were identified as Mohd Maqbool Bhat son of Mohd Abdullah Bhat (55), a government employee of FCS&CA, Bashir Ahmad Beigh (45) son of Ghulam Hassan Beigh, a driver by profession, Asif Ahmad Bhat (20) Mohammad Maqbool Bhat and Jabeena Belgium wife of Farooq Ahmad Bhat—all residents of Rashanpora.

The injured have been shifted to SDH Kralpora for treatment.

