Some respite from cold wave in Kashmir as min temp rises

Srinagar:Residents of Kashmir got a major respite from the intense cold wave conditions on Monday as the minimum temperatures across the Valley rose by several degrees amid fresh snowfall in many areas, including Srinagar, officials said.

A thin layer of snow on city roads, caused inconvenience to the motorists due to the snowfall since Sunday night. Authorities had to resort to manual snow sprinkling for melting snow as snow clearance machines were proving ineffective.

The respite came a day after Chillai Kalan ended and Srinagar recorded it’s lowest minimum temperature — minus 8.8 degrees Celsius — in 30 years.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 7.6 degrees Celsius, down from minus 10.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, they said.

The minimum temperature at the Gulmarg skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district settled at minus 8.2 degrees Celsius. Pahalgam tourist resort recorded a low of minus 6.1 degrees Celsius, up from previous night’s minus 12.0 degrees Celsius.

Kupwara recorded a low of minus 2.9 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag in the south, registered minus 9.5 degrees Celsius.