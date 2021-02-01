Residents of Dal Lake areas not getting NOC for construction

Srinagar: Scores of families living in the interiors of Dal Lake on Friday expressed strong resentment against the Town Planning office for not providing them No Objection Certificate (NOC) necessary for building permissions.

A group of inhabitants at Miskeen Bagh told Kashmir Reader that even after completing all the formalities for obtaining building permission, the town planning organisation had not provided the NOC as yet.

“I have completed all the formalities with other departments and but since November my case is pending in the town planning office. As per rules they must dispose of our case within 15 days, but my case is hanging since November, which is sheer injustice with us,” said a resident.

The residents said that for the past two months they have been visiting the office but no one there pays any heed to their issues.

“We fail to understand why it is taking this much time. They don’t even come for a site visit for inspection. It is because of these issues that we are forced to go for illegal construction,” a resident said.

Resident of Lal Bazar, Nishat, Tail Baal and other adjoining areas who want to go for construction are yet to receive their NOC, they said.

Chief Town Planner Fayaz Khan told Kashmir Reader that his office is now clearing the backlog and that hopefully within a week all applications will be cleared.

