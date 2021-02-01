Order and stability is the law of nature

Chaos is neither basic nor permanent, but it works as a restraint on disorder, instability and chaos itself. The pain it inflicts serves as chastisement for those who disregard order and stability and do not conform.

Order and disorder are complementary to each other. It is actually the same thing in different guises. Have a look at the calm, quiet surface of a pond or lake. The pristine plain and transparent sheet of water looks so tranquil, but throw a pebble into it and the serene state gets disturbed and violently stirred. The ripples make it wear a gloomy wrinkled look and the unwanted disturbance creates a short-lived chaos. Wait a while and see the ripples vanish like the silky folds of a satin cloth pulled to the full stretch. Chaos is subdued and peace regained.

A long queue of vehicles moving on a bustling road stops of a sudden in a traffic jam. If there is no traffic police, the chaos would breed commotion and ruckus. But wait a while and the chaos won’t prevail too long. The passengers and passersby would themselves intervene and help the jam clear. Obstructions will be removed and motion regained; the jam would melt away and the quicksilver traffic line resume its sway.

Things, by nature, are bound to get stable and set themselves right. It is not chaos that reigns in the world but the order that encompasses everything. All things that seem to be in a muddle, if observed keenly, will be seen to be impatient to regain and restore order and stability.

We see the long, dark nights give way to dawn. Storms and hurricanes play havoc but go away very soon. The wrath of violent tides infuriates the sea waters but they however come to ebb and let peace prevail.

All the horrible events in human history, too, have not eclipsed the pleasant and memorable times. Holocausts and genocides have, in the long run, paved the way for merciful spells of peace and prosperity. The brutality of tyrants has never put to end the succession of kind, generous and god-fearing rulers. The world wars could not hold back mankind from rejuvenating and flourishing under the new world order. Uprisings and upheavals have always given way to law and order, peace and stability.

Nature has a wonderful tendency to maintain itself and keep the normal course up despite the various odds. When we go through the chaos theory of mathematics, we learn that small changes create big differences. No one knows when the chaos at the beginning may end in perfect stability. A person in hardship eventually finds some comfort. His sufferings enable him to muster courage and lever himself up to success. Difficult times don’t stay forever. God in response to Prophet Musa’s plea for forgiveness of his people, who had sinfully worshipped the calf, says, “As to chastisement, I inflict it on anyone I will, but My mercy embraces everything” (Al-A’raf:157). The commentators of the Quran elucidate that the way Allah rules His kingdom is based on mercy, not on wrath. The wrath is unleashed only when the rebellion and arrogance of His servants transgresses all limits. God’s mercy represents peace, order and stability, whereas His anger creates chaos and confusion. Man is indeed blessed when the heavenly fruit of peace and stability is tasted. He is cursed when disorder, disintegration and unrest prevails.

A tradition narrated by Abu Huraira recorded in Sahih Bukhari and Sahih Muslim states that the beloved prophet (s.a) said, “When Allah completed the creation, He wrote in His book with Him on the Throne: Verily, My mercy prevails over My wrath.”

The lapses of chaos serve the purpose of creating the craving for order and the determination to restore and uphold order. Chaos is not totally opposite and against order; it is but to promote and regenerate it in a roundabout manner. It contributes to the maintenance of order in its own peculiar way. A person beset with miseries longs terribly for his well-being and also values it when it is achieved. Disintegrated societies, caught in chaos, strive for the revival of order and honour it well when it is regained. It is chaos that helps order to revive and rejuvenate, and thus proclaims its perpetuity.

Chaos is neither basic nor permanent, but it works as a restraint on disorder, instability and chaos itself. The pain it inflicts serves as chastisement for those who disregard order and stability and do not conform. It is unwise to worry or gloom when things get worse because they tend to get themselves right, sooner or later.

Chaos is not ideated or desired by the things held in it, nor by God — the maker of things and nature. Order is verily desired, cherished and given the task to run and control the universe and its constituents. Order is ease and comfort whereas chaos is painful. The Quran says, “Allah desires to give you ease; He does not desire to show any hardship to you” (Al-baqara: 185).

Untrodden paths, though captivating, hinder the movement and prove troublesome. It is settled orbits that organise motion and keep things in accord with each other. God himself makes order reign and prevail. The universe has a wonderful perfect design, which the Creator is Himself fond of. The massive bodies of heaven shoal like fish in the enormous vacuum of cosmic sphere without any jolt.

“Who created the seven heavens one above another? You see no incongruity in the creation of beneficent God? Then look again; can you see any disorder? Then turn back the eye again and again; your look shall come back to you confused while it is fatigued” (Al-mulk: 3).

Such an amazing arrangement of this extraordinarily vast universe is, indeed, upheld by means of order and equilibrium; chaos is nowhere found.

[email protected]

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print