HC asks govt to reply on medical facilities for women, children in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar: The J&K High Court has granted one month’s time to government authorities to file their reply on the issue of insufficient medical facilities for women and children in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Rajnesh Oswal granted time after Assistant Solicitor General of India (ASGI) Tahir Majid Shamsi appearing for Ladakh union territory requested time to file a reply on the issue.
Earlier, a Public Interest Litigation was registered on consideration of the representation received from Malik Sajid, President of Initiative for Peace and Development, on the issue of insufficient facilities for women and children.
The court impleaded Jammu & Kashmir Government through the Secretary, Department of Health and Medical Education Department, Srinagar, Jehlum Valley College Hospital, Bemina, Srinagar, through its Medical Superintendent as respondents.
The court had asked the respondents to place on record the facilities which are available for women and children including pregnant women in the hospitals/medical facilities. The authorities admitted to the lack of enough medical facilities for gynae and paediatrics patients and cited the under-construction 250-bed Mother and Child Health Hospital being constructed near Haj House, Bemina.