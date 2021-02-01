Executive Engineers superannuate from MED Kashmir

Srinagar:A farewell function was organised on the occasion of superannuation of Er. Abdul Rashid Bhat, Executive Engineer, Mechanical Division Srinagar and Er. Harpal Singh Talvar, Executive Engineer, Mechanical Division Baramulla. Both the Executive Engineers retired on 31st January 2021, after a long and illustrious career in public service. The function was attended by Chief Engineer, Mechanical Engineering Department, (MED) Kashmir Er. Rashid Ahmad Dar, Chairman Institution of Engineers JKSC and Director Disaster Management Er. Aamir Ali, Superintending Engineer, MED Kashmir Er. Sanjay Sharma and Superintending Engineer, PHE Kashmir Er. Afaq Ahmad, besides Executive Engineers, AEEs, AEs, Junior Engineers, Works Supervisors, Operator Crew, other staff and office bearers of various Associations.

Speaking on the occasion Chief Engineer, MED Kashmir appreciated the MED Engineers and staff, working in Kashmir Division especially in far flung snow bound areas like Gurez, Tangdhar and Machil. He appreciated MED for being the first responders after every snowfall and ensuring clearance in a professional manner as per the Snow Clearance Plan prepared by the Department in consultation with allied departments. He asked the staff to ensure close coordination with the District Administration. He implored the MED team to continue to work with dedication and devotion, as they have been doing in the past. He asked them to carry on the legacy of the retiring officers and uplift the standards of public service. He said that the Government has released funds to MED for procurement of three additional snow cutters of latest technology, which will facilitate snow clearance in areas, where heavy snowfall occurs and these machines are expected soon.

Director, Disaster Management said that MED is the face of administration in winters, especially during snowfall. He appreciated the prompt services rendered by officers and staff of MED under the able leadership of their Chief Engineer. He urged them to continue to be proactive. He implored the Engineers and Staff of MED to enhance and upgrade their skills by participating in knowledge based platforms and forums, organised by Institution of Engineers and learn latest and best practices from across the globe, in respect of snow clearance techniques.

Er. Saajid Amin, AE moderated the programme. On the occasion, various speakers, including Er. Sanjay Sharma SE, Er. Firdous Ahad Bhat, President Mechanical Engineers Graduate Association (MEGA), Er. Mohammed Yasin Bhat, President Diploma Engineers Association (Mechanical Wing) and Aijaz Rasool Dar, President MED Roller Association acknowledged the exemplary services rendered by the retiring officers and paid tributes to them. The retiring officers were honored with Mementos of appreciation.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print