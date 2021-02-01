Div Com launches polio immunisation at Lal Ded Hospital

SRINAGAR: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir PK Pole on Sunday kicked off Intensive Pulse Polio Immunisation programme at Lal Ded Hospital Srinagar in presence of Principal, Government Medical College, Dr Samia Rasheed.
According to the official handout, 19,23,790 children from 0-5 years will be administered polio drops during this phase of the immunisation drive. Door to door visits will be conducted by teams of the health department on the 2nd and 3rd day to cover left outs and dropouts.
According to the Director, Health & Family Welfare, a total of 10,709 booths have been established in the UT of J&K manned by 42,836 trained Health Workers, Vaccinators and 2,144 Supervisors. Besides, 941 mobile and transit teams have also been deployed.
It was further informed that at the end of the day, 16,67,763 children (87%) were administered polio drops while drop outs shall be covered during the next two days of door to door campaign to achieve 100% immunisation of the children across the UT.
