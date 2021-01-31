Senior journalist Masood Hussain bereaved

SRINAGAR: Father of senior journalist and Kashmir Life editor Masood Hussian passed away on Saturday morning at SKIMS, Soura.
Gull Hassan Wani, a resident of Gehend village of Shopian district was unwell for sometime and was admitted in SKIMS on Wednesday where he breathed his last Saturday morning.
He was later laid to rest at Shopian Saturday afternoon.
Kashmir Reader expressed its heartfelt condolence with Masood Hussain and his family on this irreparable loss.
Kashmir Press club also expresses condolences with Masood Hussian over the demise of his father. The management committee of the club prayed for peace to the departed soul and extended solidarity with the bereaved family.
