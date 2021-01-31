Police in Awantipora felicitated JEE (MAIN)-2020 qalifiers of Tral

Awantipora: In an event at District Police Office Awantipora, Police on Saturday felicitated students who cracked JEE-Main 2020 from Tral area of Awantipora Police District.
SSP Awantipora Tahir Saleem (JKPS) congratulated the students for qualifying the prestigious National level competitive exam and scoring good ranks fromJammu and Kashmir and hope that they would inspire other youth also for competing and cracking such kind of prestigious national level exams.
The students who cracked the JEE-Main 2020 are Peerzada Inaam-Ul-Haq, Syed Tanveer Javaid,Misbah Tahir and others, police officers said.
SSP Awantipora Tahir Saleem on the felicitation event said that the JEE(Main) -2020 qualifiers of Tral are going to encourage the youth especially in the area to opt for a different career. He also said that there is a lot of talent in the Tral area, the only thing that the students require is guidance, proper counselling and a platform to prove themselves.
The event was attended by SDPO Awantipora, DYSP Awantipora, and other senior officers.