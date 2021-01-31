Gh. Hassan Mir seeks socio-economic upliftment of ST community

JAMMU: Apni Party has demanded socio-economic upliftment of Schedule Tribe community in J&K and protection for them when they migrate to the upper reaches from the summer zones.

The demand was raised during the joining programme of over 200 Schedule Tribe community members who joined Apni Party at Gandhi Nagar under the leadership of Master Lal Mohammed.

Welcoming the newcomers into the Party, Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir advocated socio-political upliftment of the Schedule Tribe community which has been deprived of their rights.

The joining programme was organized at Apni Party Office in Gandhi Nagar in which Tribals from Samba and Kathua Districts joined the Party.

“The backwardness of the community should be removed with the implementation of welfare schemes for them. The health care and education among the children of the Schedule Tribe Community should be improved with the consultation of the community leaders,” said Ghulam Hassan Mir.

Mir said that the ST community was victimized as a vote bank. “Apni Party will work for their upliftment social, economic, educational and political in J&K,” added Mir.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice President Aijaz Ahmed Khan said that “The tribals who do not have their concrete homes should be provided homes under PMAY scheme and residential colonies should be constructed in every district for the tribal community keeping in view their poor financial conditions.”

On the same pattern, Khan said that the Govt should construct shopping complexes for the unemployed youth of the tribals for their economic upliftment by engaging them in small scale business activities.

He said that the grazing policy should be framed for them as they face problems in highland pastures and at the same time, they should be provided facilities to continue their economic activities related to their profession.

He demanded health policies for the live-stocks of the tribal community and improvement in their breed so that their cattles, goats, and sheeps to resist disease.

