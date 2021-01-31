First case of bird flu reported in Poonch

Poonch: The first case of Avian Flu commonly known as Bird Flu has been reported in Poonch district after samples taken from a dead crow tested positive on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Rahul Yadav told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that samples of a dead crow, taken in Mandi tehsil area have been tested positive for Avian influenza.

He, however, said that no sample of domestic poultry has been tested positive so far.

DC Poonch further informed that in the backdrop of this first case of Avian influenza, samples of all the sale points and backyard poultry shall be taken within one kilometre area of Mandi.

“Regular surveillance shall also be maintained by the Animal Husbandry Department in the area,” he said.

Pertinent to mention here that many wild birds, especially crows, have died mysteriously in Rajouri and Poonch districts in the last two weeks while their samples had been taken for testing—

