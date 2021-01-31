Dir Info, PSJK express condolences

Srinagar: Director Information and Public Relations, Dr. Syed Sehrish Asgar condoles the sad demise of Father of Masood Hussain, Editor in Chief Kashmir Life and Mother of Nazir Masoodi, Bureau Chief NDTV.
In this connection, a condolence meet was held in the office chambers of Director Information in which all the officers participated. Dr. Sehrish and other participants expressed deep sorrow and grief over their demises.
Dr. Sehrish also offered her deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls and courage for the bereaved families to bear their irreparable losses. Meanwhile, Private Schools Associations of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) has expressed their condolences on the demise of father of Masood Hussain, Editor in Chief Kashmir Life and Mother of Nazir Masoodi, Bureau Chief NDTV and Suhail Masudi.
The Association while expressing their deep sorrow and grief over the demise prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls. The Association members expressed their deepest sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed to Almighty Allah to give strength and courage to them at this juncture and also prayed for eternal peace and the highest place in Jannat for the departed souls.