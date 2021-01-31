Cab fare from Kupwara to Srinagar notified at Rs 258.50

KUPWARA: In view of complaints regarding overcharging of fare by cab drivers from Kupwara to Srinagar, ARTO Kupwara in a communiqué today clarified the notified fare rate of the said route.
Accordingly the fare of Xylo/Innova as per notified rates works out at Rs.258.50 per passenger from Kupwara to Srinagar.
Meanwhile, passengers boarding the cabs from the said route are asked to pay the fare as per the mentioned notified rate.
Besides, the drivers have been warned about strict action in case of violation of the notified fare rates.