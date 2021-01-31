2700 students benefit from e-Counselling sessions organised by DECC Jammu

JAMMU: Over 2700 Students have participated in the online E-Counselling Sessions organised by District Employment & Counselling Centre(DECC) Jammu in last one week.
The centre has organized a series of E-Counselling Sessions in collaboration with the Counselling Cell of Higher Education Department for various degree colleges of Jammu District during this week.
The students of Government Degree College Kunjwani, Government Degree College Bhagwati Nagar and Government Degree College Sidhra participated in these sessions.
The E-Counselling was conducted under the aegis of Director Employment, M.S. Choudhary, and Principals of the respective Colleges i.e. Dr. Anil Kumar Ganjoo, Prof. Minnie Sharma, Dr. Monika Sharma and Deputy Director Employment, Dr. Manisha Koul. The sessions were coordinated by Nodal officers for Career Counselling in these Colleges, Jammu.
In these sessions, a number of topics were discussed by various resource persons. Dushant Singh, Career Counselling Officer DECC Jammu, explained about Employment Scenario in J&K and the way forward, Relevance of NCS Portal and various upcoming opportunities in Tourism and other sectors in the Union Territory.
Shivali Choudhary, Employment Officer, DECC Jammu, elaborated the Role of Psychometric Tests in choosing the right Career, Stress Management in Students, Benefits of E-Learning Portal Swayam Skill Development & its Role in Nation Building, etc.
The Centre also invited Resource persons from academia and industry including Rahul Vohra, YP MOLE; Anita Kapoor, Institute of e-Commerce; Dr. Amira Wali, HOD GDC Baramulla; Mehul Singh, Block Head (Azim-Premji Foundation); Rtd. Lt. Cdr. Aditya Manhas. The spoke on Conducting of Online Job Fair on NCS Portal; Opportunities & trends in e-Commerce; Career in Social Work; Career avenues in Armed Forces respectively.
