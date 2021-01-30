Two day awareness workshop on export registration concludes in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: A two-day long workshop on export promotion and related issues organised by the Directorate of Handicrafts & Handloom Kashmir concluded here today at SKICC Srinagar. About a hundred persons participated in the concluding session. The session was conducted by Joint Director General, Foreign Trade, Suvaid Shah.

The speaker gave detailed information about various aspects of export trade like importance of exports in current scheme of things, issues related to the GST and more importantly how to find genuine buyers for handicraft products.

The participants were made aware about the importance of the HS code in export business. Various incentives available from the Government to the exporters were also discussed. Through a detailed presentation participants were guided through websites related to the exports.

Members from the apex trade bodies of Kashmir KCCI, FCIK and PHD Chamber of Commerce (Kashmir chapter) and other aspiring exporters were present in the concluding session of the programme.

Joint Director DGFT stressed upon the participants to regularly visit and check the websites of Ministry of Commerce Government of India, Director General of Foreign Trade, trademap.org and indiaportal.in for getting firsthand information about the export related issues.

Director Handicrafts & Handloom, Kashmir Mehmood Ahmad Shah thanked the visiting dignitary for sharing his knowledge of the subject with the target group. He emphasised the need to bring more people into export business which would also lead to increase in exports.

