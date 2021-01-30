Pulwama encounter: Both militants surrendered, one injured shifted to hospital: Police

Pulwama: Two militants who were trapped in an encounter at Batpora Lelhara village of Kakapora belt in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district have surrendered before forces, officials said on Saturday.

They said that two militants surrendered before senior officers of police and security forces along with 02 AK 47 rifles.

They further added that one militant who was injured during encounter has been shifted to hospital for treatment.

“#LelharEncounterUpdate: Both #terrorists #surrendered along with 02 AK 47 rifles before senior officers of police & SFs. One #militant who was injured in #encounter has been shifted to hospital for medical treatment.” Kashmir’ police zone tweeted

A senior police officer told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that both militants are locals and they surrendered after hectic efforts of police, army, CRPF and their parents.

Earlier, an official said that a joint team of Police, Army’s 50 RR and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter.

It is pertinent to mention here that yesterday afternoon three local militants were killed in brief encounter at Mandoora Tra.

As a precautionary measure internet services have been snapped in entire Pulwama district—

