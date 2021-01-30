President MC Baramulla other 9 councilors join Apni Party

Baramulla: President Municipal Council Baramulla Umer Azhar Kakroo along with nine other councillors in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district joined the Apni party headed by Sayed Altaf Bukhari in a function at Srinagar on Friday.
Umer Kakroo who was recently ousted by some councillors during no confidence motion, retained it after getting reprieve from the court.
On Friday Umer Kakroo along with his other nine councillors of different wards of Baramulla including vice – president Mudasir Ahmad Tantray, councillor Jasbir Kour Wazir, councillor Misra Begum, councillor Ghulam Rasool Malik, Councilor Gurdeep Kour, councillor Ashiq Hussain Ganai, councillor Fareeda Begum, councillor Saba Aijaz and councillor Zahoor Ahmad Gojri.
Umer was associated with Congress party for a long time and he won the previous president elections of municipal council elections on Congress ticket.
“Yes for the interest of general public of Baramulla and for the development of Baramulla town I along with my councillors join the Apni party today, because I don’t want to see that any other person leads Baramulla who will destroy our all development” Kakroo told Kashmir Reader after joined Apni party.
The eyewitness said that several other people of Baramulla also joined the Apni party on Friday in Srinagar.
