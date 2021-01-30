KEG Expresses Solidarity With Masood Hussain

Srinagar: Kashmir Editors Guild (KEG) condoles the sad demise of Gull Hassan Wani, father of Masood Hussain, Editor Kashmir Life and KEG Secretary General. Gull Hassan Wani a resident of Gehend village of Shopian district was unwell for sometime and was admitted in SKIMS on Wednesday where he breathed his last today morning.
In a condolence message KEG expressed grief over Mr Wani’s demise.
A highly revered person Gull Hassan Wani was a noble soul. He will be laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard at Gehend today.
KEG stands with Masood Hussain in this hour of grief and expresses solidarity with the bereaved family.
Srinagar: Kashmir Editors Guild (KEG) condoles the sad demise of Gull Hassan Wani, father of Masood Hussain, Editor Kashmir Life and KEG Secretary General. Gull Hassan Wani a resident of Gehend village of Shopian district was unwell for sometime and was admitted in SKIMS on Wednesday where he breathed his last today morning.