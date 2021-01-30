JKHEU hails enhancement of stipend to the trainees of handicrafts, handloom

Srinagar: Jammu Kashmir Handicrafts Employees Union has expressed its sincere gratitude to the administration especially to Shri Manoj K. Diwedi, Commissioner/ Secretary, Industries and Commerce for enhancing the rate of stipend to the trainees in the training centres of Department of Handicrafts & Handloom.

In a statement Senior Trade Union Leader, President Handicrafts Employees Union, President (EJAC), Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam thanked the Commissioner for considering the plight of the trainees and raising their stipend. He also thanked Financial Commissioner, Shri Arun Kumar Mehta for his unconditional support in the enhancement of the stipend. He also appreciated the role of Director Handicrafts & Handloom for his support in bringing into limelight the concerns of these trainees before the concerned authorities.

Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam termed it as a necessary step and said that it was a high time to enhance the stipend as not only the trainees were facing financial crisis but also the youngsters and new artisans had lost interest in enrolling themselves for the training at these training centres due to the low stipend. He said that this increase will hopefully bring more enrollments at these training centres and will also revive the lost sheen of the handicrafts and handloom.

Furthermore, he urged the authorities to ensure the availability of the staff and other basic facilities at these training centres so that more and more youngsters will be able to reap the benefits at these centres. He also urged the concerned authorities to consider other issues and concerns faced by the employees of the Department of Handicrafts & Handloom and resolve them at the earliest so that other employees will also have a sigh of relief.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print