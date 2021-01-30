Director Agriculture: Kashmir reviews physical/ financial achievements under Capex, CSS

SRINAGAR: Director Agriculture Kashmir Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal today reviewed the physical and financial achievements under Capex and different Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSSs)of district Srinagar during a meeting convened, here.

The Director reviewed the targets approved under various Centrally Sponsored Schemes and also emphasized to accomplish the targets in a time bound manner.

He also stressed for adoption of accountable and transparent mechanisms during the course of implementation of various State and Centrally Sponsored Schemes.

The Director said that the vegetable cultivation has a good potential for employment generation, and the unemployed youth of the district with the help of modern technologies and suitable Agro climatic conditions for vegetable cultivation in the district can take the vegetable sector to new heights.

He further added that the vegetable production can be adopted for commercial purposes besides fulfilling the domestic requirement.

He stressed upon the officers to promote the cultivation of exotic and high value vegetables on priority for the economic prosperity of the farming community.

While interacting with the field functionaries, the Director instructed the officials for maintaining close contacts with the farmers and educating them about the various technologies available in their areas of interest so that significant impact of the agriculture activities are harnessed. He also instructed for quantifying the impact in agriculture sector.

Deliberating on Mushroom and Apiculture Sector the Director reiterated that the sector is being taken as priority sector by the Department, which can generate additional income to the Apiculture and Mushroom Growers.

He said that the Department is committed to give all sorts of technical assistance to the interested entrepreneurs and emphasized on the officers to prepare a training calendar so that necessary training to the interested farmers are imparted.

The meeting was attended by Joint Director Agriculture (Extension) Mohammad Muzaffer, Joint Director Apiculture and Mushrooms Farooq Ahmad, Joint Director Agriculture Inputs/Marketing/PHM Amir ud din. Chief Agriculture Officer Srinagar besides other officers/officials of the district.

