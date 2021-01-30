Custodian General Among 5 Officers Transferred

Srinagar: The government on Saturday ordered the transfer of five officers, four of them KAS, with immediate effect in the interest of administration.

According to an order issued by the government on directions by the Lieutenant Governor, Rajesh Sharma (KAS), Secretary J&K Public Service Commission, has been transferred and posted as Custodian General, J&K.

Suriya Jabeen (KAS) Custodian General, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Tribal Affairs Department.

Raj Kumar Katoch (KAS), Director, Tourism, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, J&K Public Service Commission.

Naseem Javid Choudhary (KAS), Secretary, J&K Sports Council, has been transferred and posted as Director, Tourism, Jammu.

Ms. Nuzhat Gul, Secretary, Royal Springs Golf Course, Srinagar, holding additional charge of Managing Director-cum-Chief Executive Officer, Golf Development and Management Authority and Kashmir Golf Club, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, J&K Sports Council.

Bakshi Javaid Humayaun, Director, SKICC, has been asked to hold the charge of the posts of Managing Director-cum-Chief Executive Officer, Golf Development and Management Authority, Secretary, Royal Spring Golf Course, Srinagar and Kashmir Golf Course, in addition to his own duties, till further orders. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print