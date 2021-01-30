8 leopard hides, 4 musk deer pods, 38 bear gallbladders recovered in Anantnag, 1 person arrested

Anantnag: Wildlife officials and police arrested one person and recovered a number of leopard and other forest animal hides and body parts from his possession in Anantnag district of south Kashmir on Saturday.

Sources told GNS that a team of wild officials along with police party raided a house at Shirpora Anantnag and recovered forest animal parts including eight leopard hides, four musk deer pods and 38 bear gallbladders , Rouf Zargar wildlife Warden Anantnag told GNS. He said that gallbladders seem very old, almost eight years old.

The arrested person has been identified as Gul Mohammad Ganai son of Abdul Rehman Ganai of Shirpora Anantnag. “There were specific information against him and previously he gave slip. Yesterday we received information and we raided his house and carried out the recoveries.”

Regional Wildlife Warden Rashid Naqash said that an FIR is being registered in connection with case after completion of seizures.

