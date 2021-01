Connect on Linked in

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 76 fresh covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

The official said that among the cases, Srinagar reported 27, Baramulla 4, Budgam 3, Pulwama 9, Kupwara 1, Anantnag 4, Bandipora 3, Ganderbal 5, Kulgam, Shopian 1, Jammu 8, Udhampur 1, Rajouri 0,Doda,

Kathua 0, Samba 0,Kishtwar 0, Poonch 8, Ramban 0 and

Reasi 0. (GNS)

