3-day training programme on Disaster Management concludes at KU

Srinagar: A three-day training programme on ‘Climate Change and Future Trends in Disaster Management’ concluded at the University of Kashmir on Friday.

Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir was the chief guest at the valedictory session of the online programme, organised by the varsity’s Department of Geography and Disaster Management (DGDM) in collaboration with National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

In his presidential address, Dr Mir deliberated on the role of academic institutions in building capacities and preparing professionally-qualified human resource in the field of disaster management.

He assured the Department of Geography of all possible help and assistance from the university in its endeavours concerning disaster management and disaster risk-reduction.

Dr Mir said that people at the grassroots have to be educated on pre-disaster planning and preparedness to minimise risks in the event of natural disasters.

Dean of Research at Kashmir University Prof Shakil A Romshoo, who presided over the inaugural session, emphasised the importance of holding regular training programmes on disaster management to build capacities and raise awareness.

Prof Romshoo highlighted various studies and projects being undertaken at the University of Kashmir on climate change, disaster management and disaster risk reduction.

In his remarks, Prof Peter Sammonds, Director, UCL Institute of Disaster and Risk Reduction, University College London—who was a guest of honour—talked about initiatives being taken at the global level on disaster management.

Prof M Sultan Bhat from KU’s DGDM said the outcome of such programmes must be implemented at grassroots to empower local communities to cope with disasters effectively as first responders.

Prof Anil K Gupta, convener of the training programme from NIDM, appreciated KU’s DGDM for its active and sustained collaboration with the NIDM in key areas of disaster management, including capacity-building and awareness generation, to help build a disaster-resilient society.

Dr Pervez Ahmed, convener of the training programme from KU, highlighted significance of such training programmes in collaboration with the NIDM, a national-level institution mandated with providing specialised training and education in disaster management to stakeholders across the country.

He stressed on the need to further strengthen academic and research collaboration between the two institutions.

Dr Javeed Ahmad Rather presented a vote of thanks.

Around 500 local, national and international-level participants from China, Indonesia, Afghanistan, Kenya, Ethiopia, Bangladesh and Nigeria registered themselves for the training programme, where top experts delivered lectures during the technical sessions. These, among others, included Prof Anil K Gupta; Prof A P Dimri from JNU; Prof G M Bhat from University of Jammu; Dr Parmanand Sharma from NCPOR Goa; Dr Akhtar Alam from UCL London; Prof Atiqur Rahman from JMI New Delhi and Dr Bikram Singh Bali from University of Kashmir.

Pertinently, KU’s Department of Geography and Disaster Management, besides offering a regular postgraduate degree in geography, has been offering a PG Degree in Disaster Management from 2014.

