Tral encounter: Three militants killed, search on

Awantipora: Three militants have been killed in an encounter that raged between government forces and militants in Mandoora village of Tral belt in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday.

A senior police officer told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that three unidentified militants have been killed so far while as the search operation is on in the area.

Earlier, an official said that a joint team of Police, Army’s 42 RR and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter—

