R-Day violence a conspiracy to defame farmers: Mehbooba

Jammu: PDP chief and former chief minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir State, Mehbooba Mufti, on Thursday described the violence on Republic Day as “a conspiracy” to defame farmers agitating against farm laws.

“What happened on Republic Day and what we saw on the TV, the person who did it belongs to BJP,’’ she told media persons here.

“Woh Prime Minister ke saath raha hai, Home Minister ke saath raha hai. Woh Sunny Deol ki election mein BJP ki campaign chala raha tha. Humey lagta hai ki kahin na kahin farmers ko badnam karney ki saazish ki gaye hai. (The person had been with the Prime Minister, Home Minister and he had been running the BJP campaign for Sunny Deol) during Lok Sabha elections. I feel that it has been a conspiracy to defame farmers),”she said.

Pointing out that Republic Day marks the say when the Indian Constitution came into existence in 1950, she asked the central government to immediately withdraw the three farm laws “as these had been enacted without consulting the farmers who today were apprehensive that they may lose everything including their land”.

Mufti is on a weeklong visit to Jammu division where she will be interacting with party leaders and workers. It is her first visit after the maiden District Development Council elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

