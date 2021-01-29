Farmers ordered to vacate protest sites in UP by midnight

Will commit suicide but won’t end protest: Tikait

New Delhi: Tension brewed at Delhi-UP border at Ghazipur on Thursday after Ghaziabad administration issued orders to the farmers to vacate the protest site by Thursday midnight. While the administration said it is prepared to vacate the border, the farmers refused to give in with Bharat Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait announcing that he is ready to die. He also claimed that the electricity and water supply have been cut at the site. “We will not move from here. We will commit suicide but won’t end protest until bills are repealed,” he said. As hundreds of police personnel in anti-riot gear, and Rapid Action Forces spread out across the area, securing the peripheries, the protesting farmers moved closer to the stage, from where Tikait regularly spoke.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh government ordered all its DMs and SSPs to ensure the end of all farmers’ protests in the state, reported ANI.

Around 70-100 locals from Bakhtawarpur and Hamidpur have assembled at Singhu border to protest against the farmers camping there on Thursday. They are carrying banners and placards condemning the violence by the farmers on Republic Day. Meanwhile, Delhi Police has issued lookout notice against farmer leaders who have been named in the FIRs filed in connection with the violence that broke out during the farmers’ tractor parade in the city on January 26, police chief S N Shrivastava said. The farmers will also be asked to surrender their passports. The police have named 37 farmer leaders, including Rakesh Tikait, Yogendra Yadav and Medha Patkar, in the FIR that mentioned charges of attempt to murder, rioting and criminal conspiracy.

Agencies

