Encounter breaks out in Kakapora, 2nd in a day in Pulwama district

Pulwama: A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Batpora Lelhara village of Kakapora belt in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday evening.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that a joint team of Police, Army’s 50 RR and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated triggering an encounter.

A senior police officer also confirmed the exchange of fire between forces and militants.

As per the sources, two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area.

Pertinently, three local militants were killed in an encounter at Mandoora Tral on Friday afternoon

