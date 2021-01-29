76 fresh Covid-19 cases in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 76 fresh covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total case tally to 124373.

Among the cases, officials said that 60 were from Kashmir Valley and 16 from Jammu. In all, nine districts reported no fresh case.

Giving district wise details, they said, Srinagar reported 32 cases, Baramulla 10, Budgam 5, Pulwama 0, Kupwara 7, Anantnag 4, Bandipora 1, Ganderbal 0, Kulgam 1, Shopian 0, Jammu 11, Udhampur 3, Rajouri 0, Doda 0, Kathua 0, Samba 1, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 1, Ramban 0 and Reasi 0. (GNS)

